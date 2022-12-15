Police investigating car, plow crash in Lancaster County

According to police, the two vehicles collided when the vehicle struck the plow part of the PennDOT truck.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is investigating a crash involving a car and a PennDOT plow.

According to police, the crash occurred just before 4:45 a.m. on Dec. 15 in the 400 block of South Main Street, Penn Township.

The two vehicles collided when the car struck the plow part of the truck, officials said.

It is unclear if any injuries were sustained in the crash.

The crash occurred amid winter weather impacting the area.