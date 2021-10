York County 911 Dispatch says the crash happened around 10:20 p.m. on Thursday.

YORK, Pa. — One person is dead after a motorcycle and car crashed into each other Thursday night, according to York County 911 Dispatch.

Officials say the crash happened at the intersection of South Sherman Street and East Market Street in York at around 10:20 p.m.

Currently, there is no word on whether there were other injuries.