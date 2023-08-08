NWS: Storm damage in East Hopewell Township, York County was caused by tornado

The Category EF1 tornado damaged two fields and uprooted several trees along a half-mile path between Century Farms Road and Fulton School Road, the NWS said.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The National Weather Service on Wednesday confirmed that a tornado touched down in York County during the severe storms that swept through central Pennsylvania Monday night.

The category EF1 tornado touched down in East Hopewell Township, beginning at the edge of a cornfield north of Century Farms Road and lifting just north of Fulton School Road, the NWS determined. The tornado caused damage to two cornfields and uprooted a few dozen trees, but did not cause any injuries.

The NWS said the tornado traveled just short of a half-mile. The width of its path was about 50 yards. Its wind speed peaked at about 107 miles per hour, according to NWS.

Tornadoes are measured by the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which classifies them in the following categories:

EF0 (Weak): 65-85 mph winds

EF1 (Weak): 86-110 mph winds

EF2 (Strong): 111-135 mph winds

EF3 (Strong): 136-165 mph winds

EF4 (Violent): 166-200 mph winds

EF5 (Violent): >200 mph winds

NWS meteorologists are still attempting to determine if any storm damage in southern Lancaster County was caused by tornadoes.