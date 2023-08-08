York County Met-Ed customers experiencing prolonged power loss from Monday's storms can get free bottled water and ice at 1 of 3 local GIANT stores

The stores are located in York, Shrewsbury, and Red Lion, Met-Ed said. The offer is good through noon on Friday.

YORK, Pa. — As it continues its work to restore power to those affected by the severe storms that swept through York County on Monday, Met-Ed announced it is offering free water and ice to those without power until noon on Friday.

Affected customers can visit one of three GIANT Food Stores across the county to pick up two gallons of bottled water (or the equivalent) and two bags of ice daily.

The GIANT locations are:

275 Pauline Drive, York

14635 Mt. Airy Road, Shrewsbury

3175 Cape Horn Road, Red Lion

Affected customers can pick up their daily water and ice at the above locations and tell the cashier they are Met-Ed customers, the company said.

Monday's storm system brought high winds throughout much of York County, with the heaviest damage and outages occurring in the southern York, Met-Ed said.

Met-Ed asks anyone who sees downed lines and road closures to report them by calling 911. Customers should assume all downed or low-hanging power lines are energized and dangerous. Stay at least 30 feet away and use extra caution where downed lines are tangled in trees or other debris.

Customers who experience a service interruption should report their outage to the contact center by calling, texting, or online.

Call: 1-888-LIGHTSS (1-888-544-4877)