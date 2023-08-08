Southern York County communities begin clean-up of storm damage amid power outages

Amid widespread power outages, residents across southern York County are cleaning up the damage left by Monday's storms.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Thousands of people in southern York County are facing the aftermath of Monday's storms that caused widespread power outages and significant damage to the area.

"I wondered what damage was going to be left in the wake and that's when we came out to see everything was devastated," said Oscar Schafer of Glen Rock, York County.

Residents are now facing a big cleanup ahead of them.

"Every turn, you got new damage and realize we have several days of work to maintain the properties back to the way they were," said Schafer.

Glen Rock resident Marc Dell spent his day fixing damage at his mother's home. However, his concern for his mother's well-being is growing as she is still without power.

"My mom's elderly, she has no power, there's no air conditioning, food [in the] refrigerators, freezers, all that is spoiling," said Dell. "That's what we're concerned about. [We] are concerned about her health."

On top of the damage left by the storms, the widespread power outage also shut down almost every business on Glen Rock's main street. Ali Collier, owner of Main St. Market, had to resort to using her at-home generator just to keep her businesses afloat.

"My husband had the generator out and we were like, 'How were we going to get this to the store?'" said Collier. "Our big concern was that I was going to lose product from some of my vendors [but] we managed to save all that. Now we're just wondering, 'Do I take deliveries this week? When are we going to be able to open again?'"

Spokespeople with both Met-Ed and Adams Electric say their crews are working as quickly as possible to get power back on. However, it could be days until everyone is back on the grid because of the amount of downed wires and broken poles.