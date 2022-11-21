State grant program provides Northern York County Regional Police money to build new headquarters

The new headquarters will be built in Manchester Township and used to increase staffing capacity, specialized police operations and maintain the wellness of officers

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A $4.5 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant will go towards building a new headquarters for the Northern York County Regional Police Department (NYCRPD), commonwealth lawmakers announced today.

"At a time when our police officers are embattled on all fronts, it is important we ensure officers have the tools, training space and facilities to do the job,” the lawmakers said. “This is an investment not only in a building for police officers, but one which will be a benefit to the entire community.”

House State Government Chairman Seth Grove (R-Dover), House Game and Fisheries Committee Chairman Keith Gillespie (R-Hellam), Rep. Kate Klunk (R-Hanover) and Sens. Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York) and Mike Regan (R-York/Cumberland) announced the grant on Nov. 21.

According to a press release, the new facility will be used to increase staffing capacity, create space for specialized police operations and provide facilities necessary to maintain the health and wellness of the more than 60 officers in the NYCRPD who serve 11 municipalities.