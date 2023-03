Police say Emily Sweatt is known to travel to the York City area.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — State police are looking for a missing York County teen.

Emily Sweatt, 17, was last seen at her home on the 3000 block of Stewartstown Road in Hopewell Township on March 2.

She is reported to have left her home between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Police say Sweatt is known to travel to the York City area.