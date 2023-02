Susquehanna Township Police say that A'layaisha Bartow, 16, has been missing since the afternoon hours of Feb. 27.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are attempting to locate the whereabouts of 16-year-old A'layaisha Bartow of Susquehanna Township.

Bartow is described as a female, and it is unknown what color or type of clothing she was wearing last.

Police state that she has been missing since Feb. 27, around the afternoon hours.