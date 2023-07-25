Landowner sues to protect area near Prospect Hill Cemetery from rezoning

The lawsuit argues that Manchester Township officials made multiple errors when they approved the rezoning, including not correctly identifying parts of the land.

Community members are once again showing their disdain for a proposed warehouse that could be built next to Prospect Hill Cemetery in Manchester Township, York County.

Matthew Seyler, president of Seyler and Associates LLC, which owns the cemetery, sued the township on July 20, saying officials made multiple errors when they approved a measure for the land to be rezoned from Low Density Residential to Industrial.

Among other issues, Seyler contends that Manchester Township erroneously identified pieces of land that were never the subject of rezoning concerns. The lawsuit also alleges that authorities did not follow the proper procedures to rezone the land, including not holding a new public hearing after "substantive changes" were made to the original rezoning proposal.

"Those whose substantive property rights were or could be directly affected by the entry of the decision were denied an opportunity to participate in proceedings prior to the entry of the decision," the suit states.