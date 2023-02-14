Manchester Township residents continue speaking out against proposed warehouse

Dozens of people packed a township meeting to oppose the industrial development of land next to the historic Prospect Hill Cemetery.

YORK, Pa. — On Tuesday, people packed the Manchester Township Board of Supervisors meeting to voice their opposition to a proposed warehouse built right next to the Prospect Hill Cemetery. It was the first organized effort by residents to speak out against the proposal.

“I must be here to be a voice for my parents," said Delma Rivera-Lytle.

Rivera-Lytle was one of the dozens of people who showed up to the meeting. She says she wants to protect sacred land for her family and neighbors.

“This truly is hallowed ground, not only because my parents are buried there, but because of what this historic cemetery stands for in our community," said Rivera-Lytle.

“You can visit with the dead through spirit, and the animals bring that spirit right to you," said Gregory Ball.

Ball has over two dozen relatives buried at Prospect Hill, including his son. He is also a former employee of the cemetery.

He believes the community was not properly informed when the township re-zoned the land next to the cemetery.

“Back then, we were told that the land was for expansion and that it’ll never be built on," said Ball. "So, for the thousands of people who bought lots, that’s a fraud as far as I’m concerned.”

Organizers against the warehouse say they plan on continuing to come to the township meetings with the hopes of continuing to protect the cemetery.

“We do need to have progress, but we need to be thoughtful and mindful of what we do," said Rivera-Lytle.

“They have no heart, so we need more beating hearts here," said Ball.