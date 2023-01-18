Manchester Township residents oppose proposed warehouse next to historic York cemetery

Manchester Township changed the zoning classification for 50 acres of land next to Prospect Hill Cemetery, paving the way for industrial development.

YORK, Pa. — Dozens of Manchester Township residents are joining together to oppose a planned warehouse next to the Prospect Hill Cemetery.

In October, Manchester Township changed the zoning of a 50-acre plot of land next to the cemetery along Pennsylvania Avenue, which paves the way for industrial development.

The historic cemetery was opened in 1849 and is the final resting place for Philip Livingston, who was a signer of the Declaration of Independence.

Prospect Hill Cemetery also features the Court of Valor Memorial, which has a perched steel beam from the World Trade Center.

“We find it as sacred land, [so] we want to preserve it as sacred land," said Lettice Brown, an organizer of the online Facebook group Residents Against Warehouse on Pa. Avenue. “People come here for solace, quiet, [and] for peace. We want to make sure we keep it that way.”

“This is pretty sacred and hallowed ground, in my opinion, and it shouldn’t be destroyed by a warehouse," said Matthew Long, who grew up near the cemetery. “You would have to put up with tractor-trailers all day and night. I just don’t find it to be in a good situation.”

The land is now owned by Inch&Co. and the company’s co-owner sits on the Manchester Township Board of Supervisors. However, he abstained from the zoning vote.

In a statement, Inch and Company say they will meet state and local requirements when it comes to the property and that no final plans have been submitted.

Brown hopes to get more people involved by talking with families of loved ones buried in the cemetery, cemetery caretakers, and concerned residents.

“We want to tell everybody about this. And anybody that’s concerned, speak up. We have to do something about this," said Brown.