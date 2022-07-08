Hanover borough's new digital parking system goes into full effect

The Passport Parking app is free to download and enables users to securely pay for and conveniently manage parking sessions through their phones, the borough said.

HANOVER, Pa. — The digital parking program the borough of Hanover adopted in the spring went into its full implementation stage this week, borough officials said in a press release.

The Passport Parking software system upgrades multiple aspects of the borough's parking operations under a single, centralized system and offers improved convenience to parking customers, the press release said.

“The migration to the Passport platform is the result of an initial study and several months of discussions that identified the need to improve the overall parking experience,” said Director of Planning and Engineering Eric Mains. “This enhancement will benefit the parking users, not only at the time of their parking session, but also in the long term as the Borough reinvests the parking revenue into future enhancements of parking facilities in the Borough.”

The Passport Parking app is free to download from the App Store or Google Play and enables users to securely pay for and conveniently manage parking sessions through their smartphones.

Users simply create an account with their email address or phone number, then begin a session by entering the respective zone number marked on nearby signage or on the meter decal.

After choosing the duration of their stay and payment method, extending a session may be done remotely with just a few taps. In addition, users can view parking history or download receipts either from their phone or online at www.PassportParking.com.

Borough officials said they worked closely with Main Street Hanover in planning how best to utilize parking in downtown.

Executive Director of Main Street Hanover, Inc. Justine Trucksess views the upgrade as a boost to business in the downtown area.

“This parking modernization provides the convenience customers and visitors are looking for when eating out or planning a day of shopping," she said. "Being able to feed the meter from a smartphone encourages users to stay longer and enjoy all that downtown Hanover has to offer, without searching for loose change.”

While the Passport Parking system includes all areas of Borough-managed parking, individuals will still be able to purchase a limited number of parking permits in the lots associated with that program.

More information is available during normal business hours at the Borough of Hanover office, located at 44 Frederick St., by phone at 717-637-3877, or online at www.HanoverBoroughPA.gov.