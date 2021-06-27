'Firework device' starts fire in Hanover home

The Red Cross is assisting six people displaced by the fire.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Officials say a fire at a semi-detached home in Hanover was accidentally started by a firework device.

The fire is reported to have started in the exterior of 202 Westminster Avenue in Penn Township and then extended into the kitchen, exterior wall, and attic.

Damage was limited in the kitchen and attic but there was moderate smoke, heat, and water damage to the first and second floors and the attic of the home.

The attached home, 200 Westminster Avenue also suffered water damage on both floors and had minimal smoke damage, according to fire officials.

Three adults and three children were displaced.