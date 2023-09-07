$2.1 billion York County dam project rejected, company to reapply

The proposed hydroelectric dam project in York County has hit a roadblock. Federal regulators rejected the company's permit application.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York Energy Storage wants to turn 580 acres of Chanceford Township farmland into a reservoir. It's part of a proposed $2.1 billion pump storage facility that company founder William McMahon said could generate almost as much energy as a nuclear power plant.

"It'll lower taxes, it will provide jobs, it will make the property very green," he said.

It would also level 39 homes, sinking 50 properties in water pumped 450 feet up the hill from Lake Clark.

"It's unfortunate, but you can't have two in the same place," McMahon said.

The company filed for a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission permit in February.

FERC responded in July saying the project had seven deficiencies. McMahon said six of them were sorted out easily.

On Wednesday, York Energy Supply received a letter rejecting the permit, saying the project's boundaries were not clearly defined.

"These issues never came up before about the boundaries and so to come up with it at this time is suspicious to me," McMahon said. "Right now, I think there's somewhat of an organized opposition to us."

"We have signed letters; we have sent letters to FERC," said Ted Evgenaidis, a member of the Lower Susquehanna Riverkeepers.

Evgenaidis is part of that opposition, telling FOX43 that FERC's rejection is a good thing.

He's concerned the project could harm aquatic species and take away a precious resource.

"There are a lot of concerns over water resources and what that's going to do to the Susquehanna," he said. "We have a series of hydroelectric dams and pump storage already on the river. How much more can the river take?"

McMahon refutes the claim that fish would be harmed by the project and says Cuffs Run is still the best location.

He maintains the project would benefit millions of Americans.

York Energy Storage plans to appeal FERC's decision or reapply.

"We're not discouraged and we're not going to be stopped by this one letter," McMahon said.

"There is a possibility that it could resurface, but our organization will continue to stand ready," Evgenaidis said.