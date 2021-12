York County 911 Dispatch says they received the call about the fire around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday night.

FAWN GROVE, Pa. — Crews are responding to a fire burning at a Fawn Grove Borough restaurant.

York County 911 Dispatchers say they received a call about a fire at Jimmy's Grille, located on the 100 block of Mill Street, around 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officials say no injuries have been reported.