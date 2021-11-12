Lancaster City Police investigating fire that damaged city's visitor's center

According to officials, the fire began in a portable toilet that was outside the visitor's center.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster City Police are investigating a fire that was started outside the city's visitor's center and caused damage to the building in the early hours of Sunday.

Firefighters were called to the 1st block of West King Street on Sunday just after 3 a.m. for a fire outside the Lancaster City Visitor's Center on Penn Square.

When fire officials arrived at the scene they saw the fire was spreading to the building and worked to quickly extinguish it.

According to officials, the fire began in a portable toilet that was outside the visitor's center but grew enough to cause structural damage to the building and fill it with smoke.

Fire officials say the fire was "incendiary" in nature.

No injuries were reported.

Police are reviewing surveillance videos of the area to try to find the person or persons responsible for the fire.