Coroner: Man dies in York City fire

The victim's identification will be released once his family has been notified.
Credit: York City Department of Fire/Rescue Services

YORK, Pa. — A 70-year-old man died in a house fire on Friday night in York, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

The unnamed victim was found dead inside his home on the 300 block of Roosevelt Avenue.

Firefighters were dispatched to the fire around 10 p.m. on Friday. Multiple fire companies were on the scene to help put out the 3-alarm fire.

The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal was called to investigate after the victim was found.

No autopsy will be performed.

