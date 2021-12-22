Coroner called to scene of multi-vehicle crash on I-83 South at Queen St. Exit in York Township

The three-vehicle crash occurred around 2:48 p.m. Emergency crews and the coroner's office have responded. The exit ramp is currently closed.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update (4 p.m.): Officials say due to the traffic not being able to exit at South Queen Street, the Leaders Heights exit is severely congested also. Motorists should avoid both the South Queen Street exit and the Leader Heights exit.

Previously

The York County Coroner's Office has been dispatched to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash at South Queen Street and Interstate 83 in York Township, according to emergency dispatch reports.

The crash, which reportedly involves three vehicles, was first reported at 2:48 p.m., dispatch said.

It occurred on I-83 South at the Queen Street exit. The exit ramp is closed.

The incident is listed as a motor vehicle crash with entrapment.

Emergency personnel are on the scene. There was no immediate word on additional injuries.

FOX43 will have more information as it becomes available.