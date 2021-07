It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Crews are on the scene of a crash on Interstate 83 in Cumberland County.

Emergency dispatch said the crash occurred around 9:20 a.m. on July 9 around mile marker 40.8 on Interstate 83 Southbound.

The crash involved two vehicles.

There is currently a lane restriction while crews reconstruct the crash.