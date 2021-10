The crash has resulted in all lanes of Interstate 83 being closed.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 83 in Dauphin County this morning has closed down all north and southbound lanes of the roadway.

The crash occurred between Exits 43: 2nd Street and 44A: 13th Street, according to officials.

Dauphin County dispatch received the call around 2:30 a.m. this morning.

Pennsylvania State Police are currently investigating.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide more details as they become available.