Here's the latest on York County man's coast-to-coast bike ride to raise funds for local homeless shelter

Bill Swartz has about 1,800 miles and five states left in his journey from Stone Harbor, NJ to Los Angeles. He's raising money for Bell Socialization in York.

A York County man is continuing his coast-to-coast bike ride to raise money for a local charity.

Bill Swartz has just crossed the Mississippi River and is riding through Arkansas on his way to the West Coast.

He's riding to raise money for Bell Socialization, a homeless shelter located in York.

"I have a special place in my heart for Bell Socialization because I worked at their family homeless shelter in my 20’s and was so impressed with the incredible work they do in our community," Swartz said on his donation page. "Unfortunately, the community’s need exceeds Bell’s current capacity. Bell’s family homeless shelter is forced to turn away 50-100 families per month in the winter time (700 families per year) due to lack of space."

So far, Swartz says he has raised more than $16,000.

He left Stone Harbor, NJ in mid-August 2020, and has ridden about 1,800 miles through 11 states. There are about 1,800 miles and five states (Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and California) left in his journey before he reaches in destination in Los Angeles, he says.