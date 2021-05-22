Update: 1 injured in crash between train and vehicle in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE (11:30 a.m.): In a statement, Norfolk Southern said the driver of the vehicle suffered serious injuries.
The train was traveling west, heading to Conway, Pa. when the crash happened.
PREVIOUS: One person was injured in an early Saturday morning crash between a train and a vehicle in Newberry Township.
According to county dispatch, one person was taken to the hospital following the crash in the area of the 1200 block of Cly Road.
As of now, it is unknown how the crash between the Norfolk Southern train and the vehicle happened.
Newberry Township Police and Norfolk Southern are investigating this crash.