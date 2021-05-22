Update: 1 injured in crash between train and vehicle in York County

The crash is under investigation by Newberry Township Police and Norfolk Southern.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE (11:30 a.m.): In a statement, Norfolk Southern said the driver of the vehicle suffered serious injuries.

The train was traveling west, heading to Conway, Pa. when the crash happened.

PREVIOUS: One person was injured in an early Saturday morning crash between a train and a vehicle in Newberry Township.

According to county dispatch, one person was taken to the hospital following the crash in the area of the 1200 block of Cly Road.

As of now, it is unknown how the crash between the Norfolk Southern train and the vehicle happened.

**ROAD CLOSED**TRAIN/VEHICLE CRASH** Newberry Twp Police are currently investigating a collision between a vehicle and... Posted by Newberry Township Police Department on Saturday, May 22, 2021