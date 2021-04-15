Lititz woman dies when her vehicle is struck by train in Leola, Lancaster County

The crash happened at a railroad crossing on the property of Dart Container, police say. The victim, Haregua Wall, 38, was an employee at Dart.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 38-year-old Lancaster County woman was killed Wednesday afternoon when her car was struck by a train at the Dart Container facility in Leola, according to East Lampeter Township Police.

Haregua Wall, of Lititz, was an employee at Dart and was arriving for her scheduled shift at 3:17 p.m. when her 2009 Ford Fusion was struck by the train at a railroad crossing on Dart Container's property, police say.

Investigators determined the train was traveling east on the railroad when it struck the vehicle, which was traveling south on a private road that intersected the train tracks.

Police say Wall's vehicle slowed down for unknown reasons as it approached the railroad crossing before proceeding onto the crossing grade, where it was struck.

The train pushed the vehicle for several hundred feet before coming to rest, police say.

The crossing is marked with appropriate white roadway markings and signage, including a stop sign, according to police.

Wall was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lancaster County Coroner's Office. There were no other reported injuries, police say.

The tracks and crossing grade were closed until approximately 9pm.