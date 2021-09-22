York County man dies 20 days after fall at construction site

Cody Wilson, 34, died 20 days after falling during a scaffolding collapse at a construction site.

Cody Wilson, 34, of Lower Windsor Township, died on Sept. 19 at Wellspan York Hospital, despite undergoing surgeries and being provided other life-saving measures.

According to the York County Coroner, Wilson had been working as an employee of Caretti Inc., a building restoration service in Camp Hill.

The company was doing construction at the Yorktowne Hotel on E. Market St. in York City on Aug. 31., when a scaffold collapsed.

According to the release, Wilson got caught in the collapse and fell 50 feet to the ground with a co-worker, causing him to suffer significant injuries.

An autopsy on Sept. 21 confirmed Wilson died from blunt force injuries to his head due to the fall, and the manner of death was described as accidental by the Coroner.

The condition of the co-worker is not known at this time.