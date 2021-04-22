York College offers new scholarship program for York County high school graduates from low income households

Students in the program would be able to attend the private school, tuition free, for four years.

Low income students in York County may now have the option to go to York College of Pennsylvania tuition free, as part of a new scholarship program.

The York County Promise Program starts in Fall 2021, and would pay the recipients tuition for a full four years, but they will have to pay other fees, such as room and board.

To be eligible, prospective students have to be first time college students, have to have at least a 3.3 GPA and come from a family with a gross adjusted income of $75,000 or less.

Students do have to live on campus for the full four years, and remain in good academic, social and financial standing.

Officials expect 50 to 75 students to participate in the programs first year.