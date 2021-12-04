Central PA High Schools to take part in collaborative virtual college fair for students

The fair will take place on April 19th from 6 to 8 pm.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Emma Hathaway, a junior at Harrisburg Academy, knows what she wants to study after High School.

“I wanna go personally into some sort of law type of program and I would really like to study commercial law, which is law for business," says Hathaway.

The next step is deciding where she wants to go. It’s a decision that has been hard to make because many colleges have canceled campus tours because of Covid-19.

“It’s been a struggle trying to find like ways to continue with education, college, like looking into future education and trying to find ways around the pandemic," says Hathaway.

A virtual college tour hosted by revolution prep in partnership with the Harrisburg Academy, Lancaster County Day school, Linden Hall school and York county day school hopes to make that decision easier.

“If we can bring a little bit of what’s normal as much as possible or i guess you can say traditional, regular to a process that’s changing," said Keo Oura Kounlavong-Sabath, the Director of College Counseling at Harrisburg Academy.

The fair will take place on April 19th from 6 to 8 pm.

Three different sessions that evening will give students the opportunity to connect with 15 colleges and universities, including Penn State and The American University of Paris.

"Really grateful to have this opportunity to see a bunch of colleges--even though I can’t go and visit them in person," said Hathaway.

Students can register for the fair now. It's open to anyone who wants to attend, but space is limited.