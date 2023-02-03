Wrightsville mayor says roadblocks are hindering her ability to do her job

Tayne Slenker claims the borough council has been preventing her from doing her job since she was elected in Nov. of 2021.

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. — More than a year after being elected into office, Tayne Slenker is still struggling to fulfill her duties as Wrightsville mayor. She claims the borough council has been preventing her from doing her job since being elected.

“I’m trying my hardest to do what I’m supposed to do, but the council prevents this," said Slenker.

She says she had to fight for months with the borough council just to get her own office and phone number. Now she is raising concerns about how the borough handles code enforcement complaints.

“I feel here in town, we’re not getting what we’re paying for with the code enforcement people that we have," said Slenker.

Slenker says the roadblocks are causing frustration among the people of Wrightsville.

“Residents come up to me and they’re like, ‘nothing is getting done, nothing is getting done.’ And I have to tell them, ‘it’s not because of myself,'" said Slenker.

Residents like Melodie McDonald said they have never seen a mayor go through this before. McDonald believes the borough council is retaliating against Mayor Slenker.

“Come to the meeting and ask the council, they don’t allow her. She’s working hard, it’s the council and they’re in a clique," said McDonald. “It’s bad when you’re trying hard, and it’s like a slap in the face to her.”

Mayor Slenker says she’s reached out to the Pennsylvania State Association of Mayors to try and resolve the issues. She hopes to be able to help make Wrightsville a better place.

“Just hang in there and be patient," said Slenker.