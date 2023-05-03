x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
York County

York City Police Department searching for missing 5-year-old girl

Dream Alicea, 5, was last seen being rescued from a house fire. Her parents then allegedly fled with her medical condition unknown.
Credit: CRIMEWATCH
Dream Alicea

YORK, Pa. — The York City Police Department is requesting information surrounding a five-year-old girl.

Dream Alicea was last seen being rescued from a house fire when her parents, Wilma and Jose Alicea, fled with their daughter from the active fire scene.

Credit: CRIMEWATCH

According to police, Dream's parents have since been avoiding contact with police and other agencies. Her medical condition is currently unknown. 

Anyone with information has been encouraged to contact the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219 or call the tipline at 717-849-2204. 

Tipsters can also email Detective-Commander Andy Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org or submit an anonymous tip through CRIMEWATCH. 

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

More Videos

In Other News

Gardening with kids | Family First

Before You Leave, Check This Out