Jackknifed tractor trailer closes Route 222 in Lancaster County for hours

A jackknifed tractor trailer closed the Route 222 southbound ramp to Route 30 West in Manheim Township for several hours on Thursday morning.
Crews were dispatched to the scene of the crash around 6 a.m. on June 2.
As a result of the jackknifed tractor trailer, the ramp from Route 222 southbound to Route 30 westbound was closed for nearly three hours.
Officials said they had to remain on scene to clear fuel that was leaking from the vehicle.
No one was injured in the crash.