Tractor-trailer driver dies in I-81 crash in Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — State police say a 50-year-old man died in Saturday afternoon's two-vehicle crash on I-81 northbound in Lebanon County.

The unnamed victim, the driver of a FedEx tractor-trailer, became entrapped after the tractor-trailer rolled over following a crash with another vehicle.

Shortly after noon on Saturday, first responders were dispatched to the scene of the crash on I-81 northbound at mile marker 88.6, where they found two people entrapped in the overturned tractor-trailer.

According to officials, first responders worked for some time to try to extricate the tractor-trailer driver but eventually found that he was already dead. The passenger of the tractor-trailer was successfully extricated from the wreck and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Based on their investigation, police say the crash happened after the tractor-trailer left its lane and struck another vehicle before rolling over. Officials have not said what caused the tractor-trailer to leave its lane in the first place.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck, an 18-year-old woman, was not injured.