I-81 northbound is closed between exits 85A and 89.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A section of I-81 northbound in Lebanon County is closed following a crash around noon on Saturday.

The crash happened between exits 85A and 89 in East Hanover Township.

Both lanes of I-81 are currently closed.

According to PennDOT officials, the crash involves an overturned tractor-trailer.