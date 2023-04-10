Owner of Tom's Music Trade opens Rock 'N' Roll museum

The shop's owner, Thomas Anderton, says that he's obsessed with music record and memorabilia, which led to him opening a museum at the rear of his Red Lion shop.

RED LION, Pa. — A Red Lion music shop owner is opening a Rock 'N' Roll museum in the rear of his store.

Tom's Music Trade, located in the first block of N. Main St. in Red Lion, has over 60,000 items in stock, including rare vinyl, cassettes, CD's and music memorabilia.

Now, Tom's Homegrown Rock 'N' Roll museum, is set to open on Oct. 7.

The shop's owner, Thomas Anderton, says that he's obsessed with music record and memorabilia, which led to him opening a museum at the rear of his York County shop.

"It's my life's collective," Anderton said. "When I moved to America in 2009, I moved here with a change of clothes and first month's rent," he explained laughingly.

"So, this is everything I've bought since I've been here in America. I'm just a maniac about this stuff, to be honest. I'm totally obsessed with music, records, and memorabilia," Anderton said.