Fans across Central PA react to death of rock legend Meat Loaf

Rock icon Meat Loaf died on Thursday night at 74-years-old, fans in York County said he was a legend.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Today, fans across Central Pennsylvania reminisced on the legacy of rock legend Meat Loaf.

Paul Hamilton, Owner of Iko’s Trade in East York, said he was a huge Meat Loaf fan.

"When you see that someone like that dies and you realize how long ago that was, that's that mortality bell ringing in the back of your head for yourself,” he said.

Hamilton said hearing Meat Loaf's debut album "Bat Out of Hell" is a trip down memory lane.

“Paradise by the Dashboard Light” was one of his favorite songs. “I was very young, and in college when that came out having the time of my life,” he said.

Meat Loaf died Thursday night at 74-years-old. He rose to fame in the 1970s yet his impact touched the younger generation.

“I definitely think that the sound that he brought was pretty unique maybe a little harsher than I'm fond of,” said Ryan Williams, a Meat Loaf fan in York County.

Meat Loaf wasn't only known for his music, fans remembered his talent behind the big screen.

"I preferred his acting to his music...I like 'Fight Club,' I saw 'Rocky Horror Picture Show' as well,” said Thomas Aderton, owner of Tom's Music Trade in Red Lion.

While the cause of Meat Loaf's death hasn't been officially released, a statement from his Facebook page said he died peacefully with his wife beside him.

TMZ reported Meat Loaf died of COVID-19.

The death of the "I'd Do Anything For Love" singer left many empty.