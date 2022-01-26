Tom's Music Trade draws visitors from across the world

Tom's Music Trade, a music and memorabilia store located in Red Lion, has drawn customers from as far away as Brazil.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Nestled in the heart of Red Lion is a music shop that has gained some world renowned fame.

Tom's Music Trade, located in the first block of N. Main St. in Red Lion, has over 60,000 items in stock, including rare vinyl, cassettes, CD's and music memorabilia.

The shop's owner, Thomas Anderton, says his love for music began when he was a child in England.

In 2000, Anderton moved to the United States, and mostly worked in construction.

That was until 2006, when Anderton began to lose the passion for construction and noticed an empty store just down the street.

"You can have it for the rest of the year, like eight months was left, for $300 a month," Anderton explained.

"So, I rented it... and I'll just open on Saturday's and do construction for the rest of the week. And, I literally opened that first Saturday, and I've never done another day of construction, and I've been open everyday since."

Upon opening, the shop began to earn a reputation as a place music lovers needed to stop, visit, and shop.

"I've had some mad people in here," Anderton said, laughingly. "Some absolute characters -- from totally drunk people to people that only like stage costumes from like KISS, and stuff like that."

Of course, the shop's customer base has only expanded as time has gone on and its prestige has become more well known.

"I had two dealers actually from Brazil," Anderton explained. "They heard about my store from somebody when they were shopping in Brazil. When they came over to the states, they made a tour through Pennsylvania, and they hit all the stores. They purposely came here, and they bought a ton of stuff."