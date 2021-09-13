Contractor killed after 'material handling accident' at Three Mile Island

According to the United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission, an employee of a contractor performing work at Three Mile Island was killed on Friday.

A Three Mile Island contractor was killed on Friday after being involved in a "material handling accident," according to the United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission (USNRC).

According to the commission, around 11:00 a.m. on Sept. 10, an employee of a contractor performing work at Three Mile Island was involved in a "material handling accident."

Londonderry Township EMS and fire responded to render aid, but the worker was declared dead on the scene.

The USNRC noted that the death was work related and the victim was outside of the "Radiological Controlled Area."

OSHA is investigating the incident.