Final test of Three Mile Island siren system set for Thursday, Exelon Generation says

The siren tests will be discontinued in January as part of Three Mile Island's decommissioning process, the power company said.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Exelon Generation will conduct its semi-annual, full volume test of the emergency warning sirens surrounding Three Mile Island Generating Station Thursday at approximately 12:15 p.m., the company said Monday.

This will be the final siren test for TMI Unit 1, Exelon said. Although TMI Unit 1 permanently shut down on September 20, 2019, the siren system remains in operation in accordance with local, state and federal emergency planning requirements.

In January, those emergency procedures and processes will be discontinued as part of the decommissioning process, Exelon said.

The emergency warning siren system consists of 96 sirens located in parts of Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties within a 10-mile radius of TMI. The sirens are not a signal to evacuate, but a warning to tune to a local emergency alert broadcast television or radio station.