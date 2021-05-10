Survey finds 68% of parents plan traditional trick-or-treat outings for their little ghosts and goblins this year

The Influence Central survey found 39% will curtail their kids' Halloween activities this year due to COVID-19, but only 3% will sit out the holiday entirely.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — While the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't gone away, Halloween 2021 is shaping up to be much more normal than last year, as outdoor trick-or-treating has returned to most municipalities in Central Pennsylvania and across the nation.

A recent survey conducted by Influence Central found that 68% of parents are planning traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating for their little ghosts and goblins this year.

"These parents feel comfortable spending times outside, despite the Delta variant, and kid’s costumes can easily include masks," a spokesperson for Influence Central said in a press release discussing the findings. "This means anticipated high sales of both candy and costumes that have already been stockpiled on retailer’s shelves and in e-commerce abundance."

However, 39% of parents will curtail their children’s Halloween plans this year because of the Delta surge of COVID, Influence Central said.

Only 3% plan to sit out Halloween entirely because of COVID-19.

According to the survey, of all parents surveyed whose children will participate in Halloween:

34% of parents plan to celebrate with a small gathering with a couple of friends to dress-up and exchange candy

27% anticipate in-classroom celebrations.

17% plan to celebrate with only family at home.

Only 6% will celebrate at someone else’s home.

Only 3% plan a costume party via Zoom or other online call forum.

When it comes to kids’ costumes:

55% of parents plan to shop for them online

42% will also check out costumes in-store

32% plan to make homemade costumes

12% will rely on hand-me-down costumes

Advice for those handing out treats:

Give treats outside rather than having kids coming into your home

Set up a station on your porch for contactless trick-or-treats- you can still wave hello and “ooh and awe” over the costumes

Offer up individual treat versus children grabbing into a communal pot of candy

Advice for parents with kids going trick-or-treating: