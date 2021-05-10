How to protect your pets this Halloween, with Dr. Bill Lewis

Dr. Bill Lewis joined FOX43 on Oct. 5 to discuss how to protect your pets this upcoming holiday.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Halloween can be a lot of fun—for humans and animals alike. But, the holiday can also be stressful for owners, who want to ensure that their pet has a good time, but also protect them.

This is why Dr. Bill Lewis joined FOX43 on Oct. 5 to discuss how to protect your pets this upcoming holiday and offer some tips on how to do so.

According to Dr. Lewis, there are two major concerns when it comes to pets on Halloween.

Mentally, the day can be overwhelming for many animals. After all, people are dressed up, they look like goblins and ghouls, and pets don't know what to make of that. There's also a lot of new people coming up to their house, and for many, they might think it to be a threat. Dr. Lewis suggests having a quiet room available for pets to escape to, so that they can retreat if they become overwhelmed.

Physically, owners have to worry about their pets getting sick, whether that be from ingesting candy, or any of the other sweets available on Halloween. If you're concerned about your pet ingesting something they shouldn't have, you can help them to throw up by giving them a small amount of hydrogen peroxide. If you're still concerned, you can always take your pet to the veterinarian.