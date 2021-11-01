Halloween 2021: Here are Central Pennsylvania's Trick-or-Treat dates

Find out when your Central Pennsylvania town is telling ghouls and goblins to start making the rounds for their tricks or treats!

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Halloween 2021 is just around the corner!

This year, October 31 is set to be a Sunday, meaning many of our communities will be hosting celebrations either on or prior to Halloween this year.

Here's when municipalities and townships across Central Pennsylvania will be holding Halloween events for all the ghosts and goblins in the area (if you don't see yours on the list, and would like it added, email us at news@fox43.com):

Adams County

Gettysburg Halloween Parade

The 2021 Gettysburg Halloween Parade will be held from 7:30-10 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19. The parade will travel through Baltimore Street, York Street, Lefevre Street, and Liberty Street, with the reviewing stand at Lincoln Square.

Rain date: Wednesday, Oct. 20.

Gettysburg

The Adams County Arts Council will host a Costume Party from 7-11 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22 at the Herr Ridge Event Barn, 900 Chambersburg Rd, Gettysburg. Music by Proform DJ’s, raffles, costume contest, food, beverages and more.

Gettysburg

Gettysburg Rec Park will host the 1st Annual Community Trick or Treat Trail on Saturday, October 16 at the Gettysburg Rec Park from 3-6 p.m.. Local businesses and nonprofits will line the Biser Trail to pass out candy to Trick or Treater's and information regarding their organization.

Biglerville

Hollabaugh Bros. is planning a day of Halloween Family Fun for Saturday, Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 545 Carlisle Rd, Biglerville. Pumpkins, wagon rides, and trick-or-treating are among the family friendly activities planned.

New Oxford

The 14th Annual Harvest Day Festival & Parade is set for Saturday, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The annual Harvest Day Festival features a variety of vendors selling crafts, artisan products, farmers market items and food. There will be live entertainment throughout the event. Harvest Day also features a free children’s activity area with face painting and crafts. The parade rounds out the event, stepping off from New Oxford High School at 3 p.m.

Cumberland County

Camp Hill

The borough's Halloween Parade will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26. The parade steps off from Trinity Lutheran Church on Market Street, continues west to 24th Street, travels from 24th to Walnut Street, and ends at the Camp Hill Borough Building.

Trick or Treat Night in Camp Hill is on Thursday, Oct. 28, from 6-8 p.m. Camp Hill Borough policy regarding Trick or Treat is the following. Trick or Treat is on the 31st, unless the 31st falls on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday, then Trick or Treat is on the prior Thursday. If inclement weather Trick or Treat will be on the following Saturday from 6-8 pm rain or shine.

Carlisle

The Carlisle Borough Council announced that Trick or Treat Night in the Borough would occur from 6-8 p.m. on October 31 every year.

The Carlisle Borough will prepare for families to Trick or Treat on the traditional October 31 date and ensure that the Borough has the appropriate public safety precautions, including special fire police, police officers, and other safety resources.

East Pennsboro Township

Trick or Treat Night in East Pennsboro Township will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28, with a rain date set for Saturday, Oct. 30.

Lower Allen Township

Lower Allen Township’s Trick or Treat is Thursday, October 28, from 6-8 p.m.

Mechanicsburg

The Mechanicsburg Halloween Parade will be held on Tuesday, October 12. The parade begins at 7:00 p.m.

For questions, contact the Mechanicsburg Chamber of Commerce at 717-796-0811 or mechanicsburgchamber.org.

North Middleton Township

Each year setting a firm Trick or Treat Night has become increasingly difficult for the Board of Supervisors. Parents and other residents have differing views of what they consider safe and acceptable for their families. Therefore, like other surrounding municipalities, the North Middleton Township Board of Supervisors said it will no longer set a date and time for Trick or Treat within the Township.

Halloween is October 31, and residents should anticipate that this will likely be the date to expect higher community related activities throughout the Township, and the North Middleton Police Department will have increased presence throughout the Township.

Furthermore, this means that the Township will also not re-schedule or cancel any activities associated with October 31st. Individuals, parents and their communities should make choices and decisions that determines what is best for themselves and their children.

Silver Spring Township

Silver Spring Township will hold Trick-or-Treat on Sunday, October 31 from 6 PM to 8 PM, rain or shine. Turn on your porch or outdoor lights if you wish to participate. Please use caution when driving in neighborhoods.

Upper Allen Township

Trick or Treat night is scheduled for Thursday, October 28 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Rain date is Saturday, October 30th from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

No other date will be designated if Thursday and Saturday are both inclement.

Dauphin County

City of Harrisburg

Trick or Treat in the city will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.

Swatara Township

Swatara Township announced Thursday that this year's Trick-or-Treat night will be held Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

The township will also host a "Trunk-or-Treat" event from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28 at the former Rainbow Hills Swim Club on 4075 Swatara Drive.

The drive-through event is open to anyone who wishes to participate, and will take place rain or shine, the township said.

Swatara Township Police and Swatara Fire & Rescue will be in attendance to meet and greet families as they drive through.

Trick or Treat night on Oct. 31 is also a rain-or-shine event, the township said.

Highspire Borough

The Highspire Police and Fire Departments will be hosting a Trunk or Treat event in the fire department’s parking lot on October 28, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. This event is a child’s version of a tailgate party with candy and costumes instead of grilling and football. The event is free and will be fun for the whole family.

Hummelstown

Hummelstown Borough has set Sunday, October 31, 2021 as Trick-or-Treat for the borough. Any resident who would like to feed the creatures, please turn your porch lights on between 6 & 8:00 PM so they know they are welcome.

Middletown

The Middletown Halloween Parade will be held Monday, Oct. 18, beginning at 7 p.m. The parade will start at Mill and Race Street head north to Water St, go left onto Water to Union St, go left on Union and end at Karns Market.

Rain date is Oct. 25.

Franklin County

Chambersburg

Chambersburg Borough's Trick or Treat Night will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.

Franklin County’s annual Trunk or Treat Night will be held 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 1 in the Chambersburg Mall parking lot at 3055 Black Gap Road, Chambersburg. Representatives from the Franklin County Adult Probation Department, Franklin County Juvenile Probation, the Franklin County Jail, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, local law enforcement agencies, first responders and other organizations will be on hand for this safe, family friendly trick-or-treat event. Costumes are encouraged.

Greene Township

Greene Township's Trick or Treat Night will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30.

Greencastle Borough

Trick-or-Treat for the Borough of Greencastle will be Thursday, October 28, from 6-8 p.m., with a rain date of Friday, October 29.

Newville Borough



At the regular monthly meeting of the Newville Borough Council on August 3, a motion was unanimously adopted to set a permanent date for Halloween Trick-or-Treat Night. The event will now be held on the Thursday on or prior to Halloween. The time for the event will be 6-8 p.m., and Newville Borough Police and Auxiliary Police will assist in crossing children at the intersections.

That means Trick or Treat Night this year is Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.

Shippensburg Borough

The borough's Halloween Parade will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 26, beginning at 7 p.m. The parade was originally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 23, but PennDOT denied organizers' requests for a road closure.

Trick or Treat for Shippensburg Borough will be Saturday, October 30, from 6-8 p.m.

Southampton Township

Trick or Treat Night will be held Saturday, October 30, from 6-8 p.m.

Waynesboro Borough

Waynesboro Trick or Treat will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, October 31.

Lancaster County

Trick or Treat Night in Lancaster County

In compliance with Lancaster Inter-Municipal Committee policy, trick-or-treating will be between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Halloween (October 31), EXCEPT when Halloween falls on a Saturday or Sunday, in which case trick-or-treating should be on the prior Friday.

So this year's Trick or Treat Night in all Lancaster County municipalities will be held from 6-8 p.m.on Friday, Oct. 29, unless otherwise noted below.

Quarryville

The Halloween Trunk or Treat event sponsored by the Quarryville Fire Company is back for 2021 and the Quarryville Police Foundation will be joining organizations from across the SOLANCO area for an evening of fun for all ages. The event will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16 at Memorial Park, 297 Park Ave., Quarryville.

Trick or Treat Night in the borough is scheduled from Friday, Oct. 29.

Lititz Halloween Parade

The Lititz Lions Halloween Parade will be a night-time event on October 25th, starting at 6 p.m. at Locust and Main Street traveling west on Main Street and ending at the square. Parade judges will be located at Sturgis Lane and Main Street.

Trick-or-Treat Night will be held Friday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.

Manheim Township

Manheim Township Police will host a Trunk or Treat event at the 5th annual Manheim Township Parks & Rec Halloween Carnival at Stauffer Mansion/Park, 1241 Lititiz Pike, Lancaster, from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30.

Trick or Treat Night in the Township is scheduled from Friday, Oct. 29.

Millersville

The Millersville Lioness Lions Club will host a Trunk or Treat event at John Herr's Market, 25 Manor Ave, Millersville, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30.

Trick or Treat Night in the borough is scheduled from Friday, Oct. 29.

Brecknock Township

The Brecknock Township Park & Rec Board will be hosting a Trunk or Treat on October 23 from 5-8 pm. Families may decorate their trunks and hand out individually wrapped candy or treats to kids who are trick or treating. Come out with a decorated trunk or bring your child to trick or treat. This event will be held at the Eagles Nest Pavilion at Brubaker Park. For more info please call the township office at 717-445-5933.

Lancaster

The Humane League of Lancaster County will host the 5th Annual Tailwagger’s Trick-or-Treat on Saturday, October 9 at Buchanan Park. There will be animal and children's costume contests, vendors with candy bowls, music, food, and more. For more information, visit http://humanepa.org/events/tailwaggers-trick-or-treat/

Trick or Treat Night in the city is scheduled from Friday, Oct. 29.

Country Barn Fall-o-Ween

Celebrate Fall-O-Ween on the Farm at Barnyard Kingdom with family friendly fun on Oct. 30 and 31 at the Country Barn, 211 S. Donerville Road.

There will be Candy Cannon blasts, pumpkin picking, corn mazes, pig races, hayrides, and more.

This is a family friendly, non-scary event.

Lebanon County

South Lebanon Township/City of Lebanon

Trick-or-Treat night in South Lebanon Township is on Thursday, October 28, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a rain date of Monday, November 1, 2021.

Jackson Township

Trick or Treat Night Thursday, October 28, 2021 6:00-8:00 p.m. Rain Date Monday November 1, 2021 6:00-8:00 p.m

Heidelberg Township

Trick or Treat Night will be Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m. Rain date is Monday, Nov. 1.

South Annville Township

Trick or Treat Night will be Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m. Rain date is Monday, Nov. 1.

Palmyra

Upon recommendation from the Palmyra Chief of Police, and the Lebanon County Police Chief’s Association, Trick-Or-Treat Night shall be held in the Borough on Thursday, October 28 from 6-8 PM, with a rain date of Monday November 1st from 6-8 PM, in conjunction with Countywide Trick-Or-Treat Night.

York County

City of York

The City of York announces the 2021 Trunk or Treat event happening on October 28, 2021, from 5:30 p.m. -7:30 p.m., at City Hall Parking Lot (101 S. George St). The 2021 Trunk or Treat event will provide a safe and welcoming environment for “trick or treating” for York City families. Children participating in trunk or treat should be accompanied by an adult. This a FREE event for the entire York City community. There will be food and prizes. The York City Police and Fire/Rescue Departments will be there to interact with the community.

York's Halloween Parade will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24. The parade will again begin at The York Fairgrounds at 2:00 p.m. and travel east on Market Street from Richland Avenue to Broad Street in downtown York. The route will feature a number of vendors from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. including Bricker’s French Fries!

Dallastown

The Dallastown Halloween Parade will be held at 7 p.m. on October 21. The parade will form in the Dallastown Area High School student parking lots.

Red Lion

Red Lion's Halloween Parade will be held on Monday, October 25 beginning at 7 p.m. The parade will begin at the high school. Rain Date: Tuesday, October 26

Hanover

The Hanover Jaycees Annual Halloween Parade will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28. The parade will form at Wirt Avenue and John Street to Baltimore Street before proceeding through Center Square on Carlisle Street.

Trick or Treat Night will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 26 from 6-8 p.m.

Newberry Township

Trick or Treat Night will be held Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6-8 p.m.

Railroad Township

Trick or Treat Night will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.

West Manchester Township

The Manchester Township/Mt. Wolf Halloween Parade will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17.