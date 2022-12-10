York County school tackles bullying by using superheroes

Children and staff will be dressed up as superheroes to show everyone and themselves that they can be heroes too by having respect for others.

DELTA, Pa. — OmegaMan and Friends, a superhero bullying prevention assembly will be at Delta Peach Bottom Elementary School on Wednesday.

OmegaMan and Friends have performed in over 6,000 schools and is known for their interactive, high-energy presentations and positive message. The message from Omega and friends is to be a “ H.E.R.O," which means "Helping Everyone Respect Others."

This will be the first assembly students at Delta Peach Bottom Elementary School will have since the start of the pandemic. Zane Fake, building principal, said having the opportunity to get out of the class and enjoy an assembly can be a way to start inching children to a new normalcy.

“We are one team," Fake said. "One of our biggest mantras is ‘We are Delta’ and to be able to allow our boys and girls to have some fun and see what’s out there and let them know that we really do care. If you can read, and if you can count...we want them to be able to cheer, we want them to be able to have fun."

Each month, the school focuses on one positive character trait that students can explain and demonstrate. The character trait for the month of October is "respect." Fake said faculty members are trying to implement Positive Behavior Intervention and Support (PBIS), to instill valuable lessons in small minds.

“It’s making sure that part of the inner workings of our building and understanding what respect means...a 5-year-old will have a different interpretation than a 10-year-old, but can we get a 10-year-old to explain that to a 5-year-old and bring it down to a student level."

The Omega Man and friends assembly also tackle other issues that could impact children further down the line. Including bullying, drugs, alcohol, violence, peer pressure, obesity, and much more to motivate our youth toward exercising positive habits early in life.

Marc Wilkes, founder and creator of the OmegaMan & Friends assembly started the performance back in 2008 in Lakeland, Fla.

According to the business page, Wilkes grew up with a speech impediment and was often bullied in the schoolyard. Wilkes said bullying took a toll on his mental health and considered taking his life at one point. Soon, Wilkes overcame his impediment with therapy and started to focus on his strength.

Wilkes now shares his experience and has taken the assemblies to over 6,000 schools, in front of 1.5 million youth, in over 45 states.