Halloween 2022 | Here are Central Pennsylvania's Trick-or-Treat & parade dates

You can find out when your Central Pa. town is telling ghouls and goblins to start making the rounds for their tricks or treats!

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Halloween 2021 is just around the corner!

This year, October 31 is set to be a Sunday, meaning many of our communities will be hosting celebrations either on or prior to Halloween this year.

Here's when municipalities and townships across Central Pennsylvania will be holding Halloween events for all the ghosts and goblins in the area (if you don't see yours on the list, and would like it added, email us at news@fox43.com):

Adams County

Gettysburg Halloween Parade

The 2022 Gettysburg Halloween Parade will be held at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, with a rain date of Thursday, Oct. 27.

The parade lineup begins at 5 p.m. at Gettysburg Middle School and Lincoln Elementary. From there, the parade steps off at approximately 7:15 p.m. and travels down York St. to Lincoln Square, then continues along Baltimore St., turns onto Lefever St. and ends in the staging area.

In addition to the parade, there will be a dance party on the Square starting at 5:30 p.m. New this year is a costume contest on the Square at 6 p.m.

Cumberland County

Camp Hill Halloween Parade and Trick-or-Treat Date

The borough's Halloween Parade will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24. The parade route starts on Market Street in front of the Trinity Lutheran Church. Continues west on Market to North 24th Street and then goes up North 24th Street to Walnut Street and ends at the Camp Hill Borough Building. The rain date for the parade is Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Trick-or-Treating will be held in the borough from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. If there is inclement weather, Trick or Treat will be on the following Saturday from 6-8 pm rain or shine.

A decision will be made by noon and posted on the borough's website and social media.

Carlisle Halloween Parade

Carlisle will host its annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The parade will step off at 7 p.m. The fair weather only parade will travel west on E. North Street to Hanover Street; south on Hanover Street to Willow Street; east on Willow Street where the parade disbands.

In the event of rain, call Carlisle Parks and Recreation at (717) 243-3318 or follow the organization on Facebook.

Trick or Treat Night will be held on Monday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m.

Hopewell Township

The township's Trick or Treat Night is Monday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m.

Mechanicsburg Halloween Parade

The Mechanicsburg Halloween Parade will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, rain or shine. It will step off from West Keller Street at South Broad Street, continue to South Arch Street, turn left, and loop back along West Simpson Street to its end point at South George Street.

Mt. Holly Springs Halloween Parade

The Mt. Holly Springs Halloween Parade will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The one-mile parade will begin at the Mt. Holly Elementary School on Mooreland Avenue and continue along West Pine Street, North Baltimore Avenue, Butler Street and finish on Mooreland Avenue.

Residents along the parade route are asked to turn on their porch lights to help illuminate the route.

Newburg

The borough will hold Trick or Treat Night on Monday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m.

New Cumberland Halloween Parade

New Cumberland's Halloween Parade will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The 55th annual parade forms at 7 p.m. Parade route proceeds south on Bridge Street, then turns right on 3rd Street, then right on the alley to the rear of the PNC Banking parking lot, where the parade will disband.

Shippensburg Halloween Parade

The Shippensburg Halloween Parade will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. The parade will travel through the borough along East King Street.

South Newtown Township

Trick or Treat Night will be held Thursday, October 27, from 6-8 p.m.

Dauphin County

City of Harrisburg

The city will hold its first-ever “Bash at the Brownstone” Halloween party on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the Reservoir Park Brownstone building, featuring games, food and candy. The party will go from 5-8 p.m., and will include pumpkin decorating, a reptile zoo, face painting and yard games.

There will also be candy for kids, hot dogs and refreshments.

Harrisburg’s city-wide trick or treat night will take place on Thursday, Oct. 27.

Dauphin Borough Halloween Parade

The Dauphin-Middle Paxton Lions Club will hold its Halloween parade on Saturday, October 15, in Dauphin Borough.

The communities’ trick-or-treaters, parade floats and families are invited. More than $1,200 in cash prizes will be awarded, and refreshments will be served after the parade.

Registration begins at 3:30 p.m. at Erie and Delaware streets (floats should enter Erie Street near Hardee’s). The parade will step off at 4 p.m. and follow a route along Erie Street to Schuylkill Street and then onto Canal Street, where judges will be waiting to select the winners.

Derry Township Halloween Parade and Trick-or-Treat Date

The 74th Annual Derry Township Halloween Parade will be held on the streets of Hershey at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Trick or Treat Night in Derry Township has been scheduled for Monday, October 31 from -8 p.m.

Paxtang Halloween Parade

The Paxtang Halloween Parade is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25. It will form at 6:30 p.m. at 30th and Derry Streets. The parade route moves from Derry Street to Wilhelm Road, north on Wilhelm to Montour Street, west on Montour to Paxtang Avenue, and south on Paxtang to Derry Street where it will end at the Municipal Building.

Highspire Borough Trick-or-Treat Date

Trick-or-Treating in the borough of Highspire will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, the borough's police department said.

Middletown Halloween Parade and Trick-or-Treat Date

The Lower Swatara Lions Club Halloween Parade will be held Thursday, Oct. 20, beginning at 6 p.m SHARP at the Lions Club field on Theodore Avenue. It turns right onto Nissley Drive, then left onto Donald Avenue. It turns left onto Burd Road and continues to Richard Avenue. It then turns left onto Greenwood Drive and finishes on Theodore Avenue at the Lions Club building, where refreshments will be served.

Middletown's Trick or Treat Night will be held on Thursday, Oct. 27.

Steelton Borough Trick-or-Treat

Steelton Borough Police are excited to announce that this year's Trick or Treat will take place on Thursday, October 27 from 6 PM to 8 PM. Please contact Interim Chief Shaub with any questions or concerns at 717-439-5882 or wshaub@steeltonpa.com.

Swatara Township Trick or Treat

Trick-or-Treat activities will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. This will be rain or shine, the township said on its official website.

Franklin County

Chambersburg

The borough will host Trick or Treat Night on Monday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m.

Greencastle

Trick or Treat Night will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27. Rain Date is Friday, Oct. 28.

Mont Alto

The borough's Trick or Treat Night is Thursday, Oct. 27, from 6-8 p.m.

Mercersburg

Trick or Treat Night in the borough will be Friday, Oct. 28 from 7-9 p.m.

Newville Halloween Parade and Trick or Treat Date

The Newville Halloween Parade will be held on Monday, Oct. 31, beginning at 7 p.m. The parade will form on Broad Street and will be held rain or shine.

Trick or Treat Night will be held Thursday, Oct. 27 from 6-8 p.m.

Waynesboro

The borough will hold Trick or Treat Night on Monday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m.

Washington Township

The township's Trick or Treat Night is Monday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m.

Lancaster County

Note: Most Lancaster County municipalities adhere to the Lancaster County Intermunicipal Committee's Trick-or-Treat policy, which establishes a recommended Trick-or-Treat date and time of 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 31.

The LIMC includes the city of Lancaster; boroughs of Columbia, East Petersburg, Millersville and Mountville; and townships of Brecknock, East Hempfield, East Lampeter, Lancaster, Manheim, Manor, Pequea, West Hempfield and West Lampeter.

As trick-or-treat is not governed by municipal law or ordinance, the LIMC's policy is a recommendation only, and does not prohibit or prevent residents, organizations, and/or neighborhoods from conducting trick-or-treat activities on other dates or times.

Lititz Halloween Parade

The Lititz Lions Club will host its annual Halloween Parade at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24. The parade will travel along Broad and Main streets.

Lebanon County

Trick-or-treating this year is slated for Thursday, Oct. 27, across all of Lebanon County from 6 until 9 p.m. The rain date is set for Oct. 31.

Mt. Gretna Halloween Parade

The Mount Gretna Halloween Parade will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28. The parade will form and step off from the Jigger Shop and ends at the Mt. Gretna Fire Hall.

Perry County

Duncannon Halloween Parade

The Duncannon Halloween Parade will take place Sunday October 30, beginning at 6 p.m. Parade forms at Apple Street, route will be High Street ending before the Firehouse.

Landisburg Halloween Parade and Trick or Treat Date

The Annual Community Halloween Parade will be held on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. Registration of floats begins at 1 p.m. at the Landisburg Fire Company. Prizes will be awarded for each of nine Divisions.

Community Trick or Treat is scheduled for Monday, October 31, 2022 from 6:00pm to 7:30pm.

Marysville Hallween Parade

The parade will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17 (rain date is Oct. 24).

The lineup will begin lining up at 5:30 p.m. The parade will begin at the Perry Lodge located at 105 Sylvan Street and travel South on Maple Avenue, go across Valley Street to Verbeke Street, make a right on Front Street, make a left on Lincoln Street continue south, make a right onto Cassell Street, make a right onto Church Street and end at the Bethany United Methodist Church.

York County

The vast majority of boroughs and municipalities in York County are holding their Trick or Treat Night from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. Those that are holding Trick or Treat on a different date are noted below.

Carroll Township

Carroll Township will hold Trick or Treat Night from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct.27.

Codorus Township

Codorus State Park will host a Pet Parade at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. Bring your pets out to the park dressed in costume for the Annual Pet Parade! No entry fee. Random prize drawings! Treat bags for all entrants! Entrants parade around the campground collecting donations from spectators. All proceeds benefit Animal Rescue, Inc. Collection bags will be provided. Registration starts at 10:00 am, parade starts promptly at 11 am at Pavilion 1 located on swimming pool rd off Blooming Grove Rd., Rte 216, Hanover

Dallastown Halloween Parade and Trick or Treat Date

The York County borough will hold its Halloween Parade on Thursday, Oct. 20.

Trick or Treat Night is from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.

Dillsburg

The borough will hold Trick or Treat Night on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 6-8 p.m.

Fairview Township

Trick or Treat Night will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27.

Franklin Township

Trick or Treat Night will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27.

Franklintown

Trick or Treat Night will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27.

Goldsboro

A trick or treat dog walk is set for 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 29 in the borough. A $10 donation for registering the pet will go toward a planned park. The walk starts at 53 N. York St. in the borough.)

Trick or Treat Night will be from 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Hanover

Trick or Treat Night in the borough will be Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 6-8 p.m.

Lewisberry

Trick or Treat Night is Thursday, Oct. 27, from 6-8 p.m. Rain date: Oct. 31.

Manheim Township

The township is hosting a Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Manheim Adventure Park.

Monaghan Township

Trick or Treat night is Thursday, Oct. 27, from 6-8 p.m.

North York

A parade and trunk or treat will be held Saturday, Oct. 22 at the borough park, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Penn Township

Trick or Treat Night is Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 6-8 p.m.

Red Lion Halloween Parade

The borough will host its Halloween Parade on Monday, Oct. 24, beginning at 7 p.m.

Trick or Treat Night is Monday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m.

Wellsville

Trick or Treating will be held from 6-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27.

York

The city will be holding its 2022 Trunk or Treat event on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the City Hall Parking lot at 101 S. George St.

Officials say it will provide a safe and welcoming environment for families wishing to trick-or-treat. All children should be accompanied by an adult, and the event is free.

Trick or Treat Night is Friday, Oct. 28, from 6-8 p.m.