York County school van involved in crash, injures four

Fire crews were reportedly called to the scene and four patients were transported to a nearby hospital.

YORK, Pa. — There was a crash in York County involving a school van and car on Tuesday afternoon, according to York officials.

The crash occurred around 2:40 p.m. on Carlisle Street in Hanover Borough, according to Ted Czech with York County Dispatch.

It is unclear at this time what school district the van was affiliated with.

According to Czech, the van rolled over and some passengers were trapped inside.

In total, 10 people were involved in the crash. One person was in the car and nine were in the van. It is currently unknown how the crash happened or the condition of those transported to the hospital.