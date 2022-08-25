Rival school opens doors to Middletown students, after football season is canceled over hazing incident

PIAA officials tell FOX43 a student-athlete transfer isn't an "easy done deal."

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Middletown Blue Raiders and the Steelton-Highspire Rollers are usually on opposite sides of the gridiron.

But in a time of adversity, Steel-High's superintendent is hoping that changes.

"Middletown football, Middletown athletics, they're our rivals but essentially they're our neighbors," said Steel-High Superintendent Mick Iskric. "And when you look at that big picture piece, that's what neighbors do."

The district’s leader has extended an invite to Middletown students to join their football, band, and cheerleading programs this fall.

It comes after Middletown’s decision to cancel its season, in the wake of a hazing investigation involving the football team.

“Chelton Hunter is a friend of mine, I know plenty of people in the Middletown area, I grew up in this area, and I just felt it was the right thing to do," explained Iskric.

Band members and cheerleaders are being invited to join the Rollers on the sidelines for home games, even while still attending school at Middletown.

Steel-High is doing its due diligence to make sure any football player who transfers had no part in the hazing.

“Verifying there was no involvement by these student-athletes coming to us because I want to make sure they’re in good standing and we’re accepting them under those terms," said Iskric.

Middletown quarterback Bamm Appleby announced Wednesday he has already made the move to Steelton.

But according to the PIAA, that doesn’t mean he’s eligible to hit the field just yet.

“It’s not an easy done deal," said Melissa Mertz, associate executive director of the PIAA. "Any time there’s a transfer, we have certain provisions that provide for presumptive eligibility.”

Mertz says hazing may not fall under those eligibility requirements.

And since the fall sports season is already underway, any athlete who switches schools now must sit out for 21 days, no exceptions.

“That’s not waivable. That has to happen," said Mertz.

The PIAA is also making it clear a student cannot transfer to avoid penalty.

"[For example if] a student gets expelled from school and thinks they can go over to School B to get away from that and play for another school—that is prohibited," said Mertz.

FOX43 reached out to the Dauphin County District Attorney's Office to see where the Middletown hazing investigation stands.