Following canceled season announcement, school transfers have begun at Middletown High School

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Following the announcement that the Middletown School District has canceled their high school football season, multiple meetings were held at the high school on Wednesday night to address concerns.

"They have children now that are crying, they are upset. You have these parents that are now upset because they have to discuss to their children 'Hey, your season is done [and] there is nothing we can do,'" said Zu Taalib, a Middletown parent.

Taalib also called on the administrators to do better.

"They are penalizing the whole organization instead of taking the time to figure out who did what," he said. "They are penalizing all of the children, [including the] football [team], cheerleading, [the] band."

The Middletown marching band was on the field Wednesday to practice its routine. They still have competitions, but will no longer be able to perform in Middletown Raider's games.

A concerned parent of a bandmember spoke with FOX43 off-camera. They called for accountability but stressed how big of a loss the season is for the band and its members. The band will also lose out on concession stand revenue that they operate at games.

However, Middletown cheerleaders and the marching band have been offered to join the Steelton Highspire Rollers for their home games, however, no official decision has been made regarding the offer.

Steelton-Highspire Superintendent Mick Iskric Jr. confirmed to FOX43 that Bamm Appleby, Middletown's former quarterback, has enrolled at Steelton-Highspire.

Coach Andrew Erby with Steelton-Highspire confirmed that Appleby is in good standing and that Steelton-Highspire will not accept any transfers that are implicated in the hazing incident.