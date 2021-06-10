State Police made 18,412 statewide DUI arrests in 2020, a 17% drop from the previous year

In addition, troopers investigated 4,157 DUI-related crashes in 2020, according to State Police.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police troopers made 18,412 driving under the influence arrests in 2020, which reflects a 17 percent decrease from the total number of DUI arrests in 2019.

In addition, troopers investigated 4,157 DUI-related crashes in 2020, according to State Police.

“The Pennsylvania State Police has a zero-tolerance approach toward driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” said Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, in a press release announcing the statistics. “Impaired driving is a serious crime that continues to impact our roadways. Troopers were tasked with additional duties during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they continued to work with our law enforcement partners to keep our roadways safe through a combination of DUI education and enforcement.”

In Pennsylvania, a driver is guilty of DUI if they are impaired by any substance, police said. Troopers certified as drug recognition experts receive specialized training to identify the physiological signs of impairment caused by a wide range of controlled substances.

State police DREs conducted 1,192 drug influence evaluations in 2020.

A list of 2020 state police DUI arrest totals, DUI crash investigations, and DRE drug influence evaluations broken down by troop is available here.

These figures reflect information from the Pennsylvania State Police and do not include information from other law enforcement agencies in the commonwealth, according to State Police.