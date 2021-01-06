State Police investigated 844 traffic crashes, made 596 DUI arrests statewide over Memorial Day weekend

Alcohol was a factor in 63 of this year's crashes, but it was not a factor in the seven crashes that resulted in eight fatalities, State Police said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — State Police investigated 844 traffic crashes over the Memorial Day weekend, resulting in 183 injuries and eight fatalities.

There were 755 crashes and nine people killed in 2019, the last time that data was collected, according to State Police.

Alcohol was a factor in 63 of this year's crashes, but it was not a factor in the seven crashes that resulted in eight fatalities, State Police said.

Troopers made 596 driving under the influence arrests and issued 9,624 speeding citations over the holiday weekend, according to the statistics released Tuesday.

State Police also cited 1,025 individuals for not wearing seat belts and issued citations to 144 motorists for not securing children in safety seats, the statistics said.

Crash and enforcement data by troop is available here. These statistics cover only those crashes investigated by state police and do not include statistics on incidents to which other law enforcement agencies in Pennsylvania responded.