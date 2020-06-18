State Police DUI arrests rose 1 percent in 2019, report says

Troopers made a total of 22,139 DUI arrests and investigated 4,692 DUI-related crashes last year. They made 20,143 DUI arrests in 2018, according to State Police.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police troopers made 22,139 DUI arrests last year, a one percent increase from 2018, when they made 20,143 arrests.

The numbers were released Thursday.

Troopers investigated 4,692 DUI-related crashes in 2019, the numbers state.

In Troop H (Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, and Perry counties), troopers made 2,442 arrests and investigated 457 DUI-related crashes in 2019, according to the report.

Troopers in Troop J (Lancaster, York, and Chester counties) made 2,013 arrests and investigated 340 crashes, the report says.

Troop L (Lebanon, Berks, and Schuylkill counties) made 1,029 arrests and investigated 271 DUI-related crashes, while Troop G, which includes Juniata and Mifflin counties among others, made 1,159 arrests and investigated 314 DUI-related crashes, the report states.

“Impaired driving is a serious crime that occurs every day in Pennsylvania, often committed by people who would otherwise consider themselves to be law-abiding.” said Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police. “The PSP has a zero-tolerance approach toward DUI, whether a driver is impaired by alcohol, legal or illegal drugs, or another substance. We remain committed to working with our local law enforcement partners to keep our roadways safe through a combination of education and enforcement.”

In Pennsylvania, a driver is guilty of DUI if they are impaired by any substance. Troopers certified as drug recognition experts receive specialized training to identify the physiological signs of impairment caused by a wide range of controlled substances. State police DREs conducted 1,044 drug influence evaluations in 2019, according to the report.

A list of 2019 state police DUI arrest totals, DUI crash investigations, and DRE drug influence evaluations broken down by troop is available here.

These figures reflect information from the Pennsylvania State Police and do not include information from other law enforcement agencies in the commonwealth.