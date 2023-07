According to PSP, on Tuesday, July 11 at 12:11 p.m. a single-vehicle crash occurred along U.S. Highway 522 South in Wayne Township, Mifflin County.

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — State Police were called to the scene of a crash inside an active work zone on Tuesday afternoon.

According to PSP, on July 11 at 12:11 p.m., a single-vehicle crash occurred along U.S. Highway 522 South in Wayne Township, Mifflin County.

Dwayne Grove, 57 was pronounced dead as a result of the crash, according to PSP.