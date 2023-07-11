Upper Allen Township Police searching for hit-and-run suspect

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County are searching for a hit-and-run suspect.
According to the Upper Allen Township Police Department, on Tuesday, July 11 at 7 a.m., officers received a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred along the 1100 block of South York Street.
The crash reportedly involved the pictured white Ford Super-Duty truck with a black dump bed.
According to police, as the cars passed each other crossing over the PA Turnpike bridge, the driver-side mirror of each truck made contact with one another.
The driver of the white dump truck then fled the scene, police say.
An investigation determined the truck is most likely a 2002-2007 Ford Super Duty with a black dump bed and wooden side rails. The truck will likely have visible damage and missing parts on the driver-side mirror.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the vehicle's driver has been asked to call 717-238-9679. An anonymous tip line is also available by calling or texting 717-850-UAPD (8273) or they can be submitted online here.