Upper Allen Township Police searching for hit-and-run suspect

The hit-and-run reportedly happened early Tuesday morning along the 1100 block of South York Street.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County are searching for a hit-and-run suspect.

According to the Upper Allen Township Police Department, on Tuesday, July 11 at 7 a.m., officers received a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred along the 1100 block of South York Street.

The crash reportedly involved the pictured white Ford Super-Duty truck with a black dump bed.

According to police, as the cars passed each other crossing over the PA Turnpike bridge, the driver-side mirror of each truck made contact with one another.

The driver of the white dump truck then fled the scene, police say.

An investigation determined the truck is most likely a 2002-2007 Ford Super Duty with a black dump bed and wooden side rails. The truck will likely have visible damage and missing parts on the driver-side mirror.