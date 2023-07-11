Authorities continue attempts to identify pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Harrisburg

The man suffered multiple traumatic injuries after being struck Saturday night on the 200 block of South 17th Street, police said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Harrisburg are continuing to investigate a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian Saturday night on the 200 block of South 17th Street.

After searching through multiple databases, authorities have so far been unable to identify the victim, who suffered multiple traumatic injuries leading to his death, according to the Dauphin County Coroner's Office.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, the coroner said.

The victim was struck at about 9 p.m., according to police. Investigators have identified the striking vehicle as a dark-colored BMW X5 SUV, model year 2005-06.

The vehicle should have heavy damage to its front end and grill, police said.

Anyone with information about the victim’s identity is asked contact the coroner’s office at 717-564-4567.